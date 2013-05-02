FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two mutual funds, trustees settle SEC charges over disclosures
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Two mutual funds, trustees settle SEC charges over disclosures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - A pair of mutual funds and their trustees have settled civil charges alleging they had provided misleading disclosures to investors, in a case that stems from an ongoing crackdown by U.S. securities regulators into fee arrangements in the fund industry.

Trustees of Northern Lights Fund Trust and the Northern Lights Variable Trust misrepresented or omitted factors before approving investment advisory contracts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

The SEC’s enforcement action is the product of an ongoing broader look by the agency’s asset management investigative unit, which has been closely looking into the advisory contract renewal process and fee arrangements in the fund industry.

The funds’ administrator, Gemini Fund Services, and its compliance firm, Northern Lights Compliance Services, neither admitted nor denied the charges, but agreed to each pay a $50,000 penalty.

The firms and the trustees also agreed to engage an independent compliance consultant to address the violations the SEC identified, the agency said.

“Determining the terms of the investment advisory contract, especially compensation of the adviser, is one of the most critical duties of a mutual fund board,” George Canellos, who co-leads the SEC’s enforcement division.

“We cooperated fully with the SEC in this inquiry, and are pleased that the matter has now been resolved,” said James Moyle, a lawyer for the firms and the trustees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.