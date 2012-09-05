FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC charges radio host Lucia over investment seminars
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. SEC charges radio host Lucia over investment seminars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators charged radio host Ray Lucia on Wednesday over investment seminars they said included misleading information.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the host of the nationally syndicated “The Ray Lucia Show” inaccurately promoted a wealth management strategy as tested on historical data.

Lucia promoted his strategy, “Buckets of Money,” as having been back-tested on historical data, according to the SEC, but performed “scant, if any, actual backtesting.”

A lawyer for Lucia, Michael Perlis, said he thought the SEC allegations were “totally without foundation or merit” and said Lucia plans to fight the case.

The investment strategy involved separating investments into different “buckets” and is directed at retirees as providing them with income while protecting savings.

The SEC said it is seeking financial penalties and other remedial action through the case. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.