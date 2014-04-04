FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. SEC charges trading firm owner, others with "spoofing"
April 4, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-U.S. SEC charges trading firm owner, others with "spoofing"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects removing extraneous word in headline)

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Friday charged the owner of a New Jersey-based trading firm and several other defendants in a scheme to manipulate the market through an illegal practice known as “spoofing.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Joseph Dondero, a co-owner of Visionary Trading LLC, as well as several other owners and a New York-based brokerage firm called Lightspeed Trading LLC will collectively pay $3 million to settle the charges.

Spoofing involves a trader placing orders without the intention of having them executed, a strategy that tricks people into buying or selling stock at artificial prices.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the FBI is also investigating the practice of spoofing more broadly in a probe into high-speed trading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
