F-Squared settles with SEC over false performance claims

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Money manager F-Squared Investments Inc has agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. regulatory charges that it defrauded investors with false performance claims about its flagship product.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it also separately charged Howard Present, F-Squared’s co-founder and former chief executive, with making false and misleading statements to investors.

Massachusetts-based F-Squared, the largest marketer of index products using exchange-traded funds, agreed to admit wrongdoing as part of its settlement, the SEC said. (Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)