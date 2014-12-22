F-Squared settles with SEC over false performance claims

(Reuters) - F-Squared Investments Inc, one of the largest marketers of investment products using exchange-traded funds, has agreed to pay $35 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it defrauded investors through false performance advertising.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it separately charged Howard Present, F-Squared’s co-founder and former chief executive, with making false and misleading statements to investors.

Massachusetts-based F-Squared agreed to admit wrongdoing as part of its settlement and retain for another nine months an independent compliance consultant it voluntarily hired at the start of 2014.

The SEC’s case focused on marketing claims by F-Squared for its flagship AlphaSector product. The firm said it had a successful record from 2001 to 2008 for the investment strategy based on real clients and investments.

The SEC said those claims were false, as the algorithm behind the AlphaSector product did not even exist during that seven-year period.

The data instead came from applying the algorithm to historical market data, resulting in a hypothetical performance, the SEC said.

The SEC separately sued Present in Boston federal court, saying he made false and misleading statements about AlphaSector from September 2008 to September 2013.

Julie Riewe, co-chief of the SEC’s enforcement division, in a statement said that not only were investors attracted based on hypothetical performance data, but those calculations were “substantially inflated.”

Laura Dagan, F-Squared’s chief executive, said in a statement that the company was pleased to put the investigation behind it and appreciated its clients’ continued support.

A lawyer for Present did not immediately respond to a request for comment.