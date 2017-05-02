May 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday approved a request to list and trade quadruple-leveraged
exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market
for such funds in the United States.
The request to list ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures
Long Fund and ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Short Fund
was filed by Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca
exchange.
One of the funds is designed to deliver 400 percent of the
daily performance of S&P 500 stock index futures, while
another fund will aim to deliver four times the inverse of that
benchmark.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)