NEW YORK The Securities and Exchange Commission
on Tuesday approved a request to trade quadruple-leveraged
exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market
for such products in the United States.
The request to list ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures
Long Fund, under the ticker UP, and ForceShares Daily 4X US
Market Futures Short Fund, under the ticker DOWN, was filed by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange.
One of the funds is designed to deliver 400 percent of the
daily performance of S&P 500 stock index futures, while
another fund will aim to deliver four times the inverse of that
benchmark. That means a fund could go up 8 percent on a day the
index it tracks falls by 2 percent.
ETFs offering three times leverage already trade in the
United States, but more reactive products have been limited to
listing in Europe.
"We're excited about it," said Sam Masucci, chief executive
officer at Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC, which is
distributing the product, though he said the product is "not
going to be for everybody.
"But for those people that are looking for the leveraged
exposure to the S&P and they're not looking to do it by way of a
futures product here you have a publicly listed security,"
Masucci said.
Regulators' move to approve the products comes after a
difficult time for sponsors of more exotic ETFs.
Last year, the SEC presented draft rules that would restrict
the use of derivatives, which was seen crimping some fund
managers' ability to keep highly leveraged products on the
market.
In March, the agency ruled against an application by
investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to bring the first
Bitcoin ETF to market, although the SEC recently said it would
review that decision.
The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm attorney Jay
Clayton to head the SEC, a change in leadership that could
prompt a change in tack by the agency through which investment
products come to market.
Douglas Yones, a top NYSE ETF official, said in an emailed
statement that he hopes the approval "paves the way for us to
work with other leveraged product issuers over the rest of the
year."
The product sponsor could not immediately be reached for
comment.