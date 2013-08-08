FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U..S SEC says Eurex made missteps in handling of its futures index
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

U..S SEC says Eurex made missteps in handling of its futures index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused Germany-based futures exchange Eurex with violating federal securities laws related to sales to U.S. investors, but said it decided not to formally charge Eurex’s operator, Deutsche Boerse, with any wrongdoing.

In deciding not to formally charge Deutsche Boerse, the SEC said it was due in part to the exchange’s “substantial and timely cooperation.”

The SEC, which said Eurex failed to seek permission before selling U.S. investors contracts on a narrowly based security futures index, did issue a formal investigative report outlining its findings and warning other foreign exchanges not to make similar mistakes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.