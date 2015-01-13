FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent letters to stock exchange officials on Tuesday, alerting them about the agency’s plans to conduct a sweeping series of compliance examinations in 2015.

In the letter, the SEC said it plans to pay particular attention to exchanges that have been the subject of prior enforcement actions since 2012. Examiners will also study how exchanges are outsourcing regulatory functions as well as how they monitor listings.

The SEC’s letter comes just one day after the agency imposed a record $14 million penalty on exchange operator BATS Global Markets over charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-speed trading firms.

Other exchanges that have faced SEC sanctions in recent years also include the Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.