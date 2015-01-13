UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC puts exchanges on notice about upcoming examinations

(Adds details on SEC examination areas, background on SEC oversight, SEC comment)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent letters to stock exchange officials on Tuesday alerting them to its plans to conduct a series of examinations in 2015 to ensure exchanges are complying with certain key equity market rules.

In the letter, the SEC said it plans to pay particular attention to exchanges that have been the subject of enforcement actions since 2012.

Examiners will also study how exchanges are outsourcing regulatory functions as well as how they monitor listings and their policies over information security and risk management.

The SEC’s letter came one day after the agency imposed a record $14 million penalty on exchange operator BATS Global Markets over charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave advantages to certain high-speed trading firms.

Other exchanges that have faced SEC sanctions in recent years include the Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq OMX and the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

The SEC has for the past several years stepped up its oversight of exchanges, as part of a broader crackdown into violations of equity market structure rules.

The upcoming compliance exams suggest the SEC is not easing up its scrutiny.

“We have been involved in this space and there have been enough activities and remedial promises made that we thought it was sensible to go back and follow up,” said Andrew Bowden, the head of the SEC’s examination program, in a call with reporters Tuesday.

Tuesday’s letter was released concurrently with the SEC’s annual list of 2015 examination priorities for all of the various firms it regulates.

Some items of note on the list include plans to more closely scrutinize how proxy advisory firms such as Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services make voting recommendations to shareholders and disclose various conflicts of interest.

Proxy advisory firms have come under scrutiny in recent years amid concerns they wield too much influence over corporate elections.

Last year, the SEC issued guidance for how the firms should disclose conflicts and what kinds of steps asset managers should take before they consider advice from proxy advisory firms when making voting decisions on their investors’ behalf.

The SEC said Tuesday it will conduct exams to ensure firms are complying with some of the issues at the heart of the guidance.

In addition, the SEC said it intends to expand the kinds of firms that will be examined for how well they are protected from cyber threats to include transfer agents.

Transfer agents are back-office businesses hired by companies to keep track of shareholder records and changes in ownership.

The rules governing are stale and have not been updated in decades. The SEC is now considering new rules for the sector, and some top officials there have called on the agency to pay more attention to potential cyber threats to transfer agents. [ID: nL1N0UR2DZ] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and Andrew Hay)