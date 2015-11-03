FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fenway Partners, 4 execs, to pay $10.2m for disclosure lapses-SEC
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fenway Partners, 4 execs, to pay $10.2m for disclosure lapses-SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - New York-based Fenway Partners LLC and four executives will pay a total of more than $10.2 million to settle civil charges that they failed to disclose certain conflicts of interest, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The private equity firm and the executives were not “fully forthcoming” to a client and investors about more than $20 million in payments out of fund assets or portfolio companies to an affiliated entity for consulting services, the SEC said.

Neither Fenway Partners, nor the executives, including principals Peter Lamm and William Gregory Smart, admitted nor denied the SEC’s allegations, the agency said.

A lawyer for Fenway Partners and Lamm were not immediately available for comment. A lawyer for Smart declined to comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.