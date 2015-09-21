FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Eagle to pay nearly $40 mln in SEC case over distribution fees
September 21, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

First Eagle to pay nearly $40 mln in SEC case over distribution fees

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - First Eagle Investment Management will pay nearly $40 million to settle civil charges that the investment firm improperly used mutual fund assets to pay for marketing and distribution fees, as U.S. regulators seek to crack down on the practice.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the enforcement action against First Eagle and its affiliated distributor FEF Distributors is its first case to come out of a new crackdown dubbed the “Distribution-in-Guise Initiative.”

First Eagle is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. It will reimburse fund shareholders nearly $25 million, plus pay interest and a $12.5 million penalty as part of the deal. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
