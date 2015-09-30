FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Focus Media, CEO in $55.6 mln SEC settlement
September 30, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

China's Focus Media, CEO in $55.6 mln SEC settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Focus Media Holding Ltd and its chief executive agreed to pay $55.6 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over inaccurate disclosures about the Chinese advertising company’s partial sale of a unit to insiders, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The SEC said Carlyle Group-based Focus will pay a $34.6 million fine, while Chief Executive Jason Jiang will pay $21 million representing a fine, ill-gotten gains and interest.

Neither admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

