Las Vegas executive held liable over Ponzi scheme in SEC case

Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has found a Las Vegas executive and his company liable for fraud for running a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $800 million from thousands of investors, mainly from Japan.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas ruled on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had produced sufficient evidence to support its claims in a civil lawsuit last year against Edwin Fujinaga and his firm MRI International Ltd.

Fujinaga advertised “guaranteed” and “unwavering” investments, but actually “had sole control over investment funds, using them for his own personal benefit,” Mahan said.

“While depleting the pool of collected investments, Fujinaga facilitated a Ponzi scheme funded by new investments,” Mahan wrote in a ruling that eliminated any need for a trial.

The case will now likely move to a damages phase. The SEC has been seeking an injunction, civil penalties and disgorgement of misappropriated funds, the ruling said.

John Nester, a spokesman for the SEC, said on Tuesday the agency was “pleased with the decision.” Daniel Hitzke, a lawyer for Fujinaga and MRI, said they planned to appeal.

In its lawsuit, the SEC said Fujinaga and MRI International promised to buy accounts receivable from U.S. medical providers at a discount, try to recover the full value from insurers and give investors profits of 6 percent to 10.3 percent.

Instead, the SEC said Fujinaga ran a “classic Ponzi scheme” since 1998, repaying early investors with $601 million in new and reinvested money.

The SEC said Fujinaga also spent investor funds on luxury cars, and to pay credit card bills, alimony and child support. He owned homes in Las Vegas; Beverly Hills, California; and Hawaii, the lawsuit said.

More than 8,000 people invested in MRI International, either in U.S. dollars or Japanese yen, the SEC said. MRI’s investments totaled $813 million in 2012.

In ruling for the SEC, Mahan rejected Fujinaga’s contention that the SEC was barred from pursuing the case by a five-year statute of limitations.

The judge also denied his request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the transactions at issue were not domestic.

The case is SEC v. Fujinaga et al, U.S. District Court, District of Nevada, No. 13-01658.