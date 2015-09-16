FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC removes credit-rating references from money fund rules
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 16, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC removes credit-rating references from money fund rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators adopted rules on Wednesday that strip out references to credit ratings from their rule book governing money market funds, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the industry’s reliance on credit-rating agencies since the financial crisis.

The final rule by the Securities and Exchange Commission was required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The law requires U.S. market regulators to strip out anything in their rules that references ratings and come up with alternatives, after the country’s three major credit-raters helped fuel the 2007-2009 crisis by giving overly positive ratings to loans that were backed by toxic subprime mortgages. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.