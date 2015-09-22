FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC proposes liquidity management rules for mutual funds, ETFs
September 22, 2015

US SEC proposes liquidity management rules for mutual funds, ETFs

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously voted on Tuesday to propose new rules requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to create new programs to manage liquidity risks.

The plan by the SEC is one of several measures the agency on the agency’s policy agenda designed to implement additional safeguards for the asset management sector, which has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny since the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)

