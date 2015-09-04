U.S. SEC's Gallagher says will leave his post by Oct 2

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member Daniel Gallagher announced on Friday that he will not stay on at the agency past Oct. 2.

Gallagher’s plans to leave the agency were previously known, but he had not announced a precise date.

Gallagher and Democratic SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, whose term is expiring, were expected to stay at the SEC until President Barack Obama nominated their replacements.

But that process has been delayed after progressive-leaning groups pressured the White House not to replace Aguilar with any corporate lawyers who represent Wall Street.

Gallagher said on Friday that he could leave sooner, if his successor is appointed this month. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)