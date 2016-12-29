FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
General Cable fined $20 million penalty in Asia, Africa schemes -U.S.
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 8 months ago

General Cable fined $20 million penalty in Asia, Africa schemes -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp has agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve a U.S. investigation into improper payments to government officials in five countries in Asia and Africa, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"General Cable paid bribes to officials in multiple countries in a scheme that involved a high-level executive of the company and resulted in profits of more than $50 million worldwide," Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in a statement.

Caldwell said the Kentucky-based maker and distributor of wire and cable voluntarily disclosed the misconduct, which involved officials in Angola, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia and Thailand.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

