US SEC taps former CFTC enforcement chief as general counsel
January 7, 2013 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

US SEC taps former CFTC enforcement chief as general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Geoffrey Aronow, the former enforcement director at the U.S. futures regulator, has been tapped to serve as the top lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.

Aronow will begin serving as the SEC’s general counsel later this month, succeeding Mark Cahn, who left the SEC last week.

Aronow currently works as a partner at the law firm Bingham McCutchen. Previously he served as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s enforcement director for about four years.

