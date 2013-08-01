FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC official says 'gratified' by Tourre trial verdict
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. SEC official says 'gratified' by Tourre trial verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said the agency was “gratified” by a jury’s finding on Thursday that former Goldman Sachs Inc banker Fabrice Tourre was liable for fraud.

“We will continue to vigorously seek to hold accountable, and bring to trial when necessary, those who commit fraud on Wall Street,” said Andrew Ceresney, the SEC’s co-director of enforcement.

Tourre was found liable on six of seven counts by a Manhattan federal jury in a civil case brought by the SEC. He was found to have violated federal securities law with his role in a failed mortgage deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.