Jury rules against ex-Goldman employee Tourre in SEC trial
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 7:41 PM / in 4 years

Jury rules against ex-Goldman employee Tourre in SEC trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president Fabrice Tourre was found liable for federal securities law violations on Thursday for his role in a complex mortgage deal that cost investors $1 billion when it failed.

Tourre was found liable on six of seven counts by a Manhattan federal jury in a civil case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator’s highest-profile trial to spill out of its investigations into causes of the 2008 financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
