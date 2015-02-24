FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goodyear settles with U.S. SEC over bribery charges
February 24, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Goodyear settles with U.S. SEC over bribery charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will pay more than $16 million to settle civil charges alleging some of the company’s subsidiaries paid bribes to win business in Kenya and Angola, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Goodyear failed to prevent or detect more than $3.2 million in bribes in a four-year period.

Goodyear neither admitted nor denied the charges and the SEC said the company cooperated throughout the investigation and self-reported the violations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)

