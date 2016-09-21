Hedge fund manager Cooperman vows to fight insider trading charges

BOSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman on Wednesday told his investors he will fight the U.S. government's insider trading charges against him and declined to settle the case because he will not let anyone destroy his legacy.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Cooperman, 73, and his $5.4 billion hedge fund Omega Advisors traded illegally on private information six years ago.

"I could have settled this for far less money than I give to charity every year," Cooperman said on the conference call, adding "I am not going to let these people destroy my legacy." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)