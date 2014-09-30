FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges two with insider trading ahead of Pershing-Herbalife battle
September 30, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

SEC charges two with insider trading ahead of Pershing-Herbalife battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A former Deloitte analyst and a consultant who roomed with a Pershing Square Management research analyst were charged Tuesday with insider trading, after they learned that Pershing’s manager Bill Ackman was taking a short position in Herbalife, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Filip Szymik of New York learned that Ackman planned to bet against Herbalife with a $1 billion short position from his roommate, who worked at Pershing.

He then tipped Jordan Peixoto, of Toronto, who bought Herbalife put options a day before Ackman’s announcement and reaped more than $47,000 in profits.

The SEC said Szymik agreed to settle and pay a penalty that is equivalent to Peixoto’s ill-gotten gains, while Peixoto will fight the charges in the SEC’s administrative court. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

