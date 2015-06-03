Ex-Banking panel lawyer leading candidate for SEC seat - Bloomberg

June 3 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Senate Banking Committee lawyer has emerged as the leading candidate for a Republican seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported.

Hester Peirce, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, would fill the slot held by departing Commissioner Daniel Gallagher, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1dMVnF3)

Bloomberg reported last month that Gallagher was expected to resign from the SEC but would remain on the job until a replacement was named by the White House.

The SEC and Peirce were not immediately available for comment. The Mercatus Center declined to comment.

Peirce’s nomination would provide continuity on the Republican side of the commission as her policy views are similar to Gallagher, Bloomberg reported.

The White House is also looking to name a new Democrat as a replacement for Luis Aguilar, whose term expires on June 5.

Peirce is a well-known critic of the government’s Wall Street bailout and the regulatory expansion passed in the wake of the financial crisis, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)