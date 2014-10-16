FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York high-speed trading firm settles SEC charges over manipulation
October 16, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

New York high-speed trading firm settles SEC charges over manipulation

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators brought their first-ever manipulation case against a high-frequency trading firm on Thursday, saying it used a computer algorithm to affect closing prices through a series of rapid-fire trades.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said New York City-based Athena Capital Research has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty to settle the charges without admitting or denying them.

The SEC said that the firm’s algo, which was code-named “Gravy,” was programmed to place a large number of aggressive trades in the final two seconds of nearly every trading day in a practice known as “marking the close.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

