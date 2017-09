WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday responded directly for the first time to allegations in Michael Lewis’ new book about the role of high-frequency traders, saying the markets are not rigged as his book suggests.

“The markets are not rigged,” she told a U.S. House of Representatives panel. “The U.S. markets are the strongest and most reliable in the world.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)