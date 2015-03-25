FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC proposes rules to beef up oversight of high-speed traders
March 25, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

US SEC proposes rules to beef up oversight of high-speed traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to put forth a plan that will require high-speed proprietary trading firms to register with Wall Street’s self-funded regulator.

The SEC’s plan would subject more proprietary trading shops to oversight by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a step that would require them to open their books and records to the regulator and potentially help bolster FINRA’s market surveillance capacity. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

