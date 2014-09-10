U.S. SEC charges corporate insiders with disclosure violations

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators filed civil charges on Wednesday against 28 officers, directors and major company shareholders as part of a crackdown on improper disclosures about their stock holdings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement involves charges against 34 individuals and companies, including Starwood Hotel & Resorts Worldwide Inc and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., among others.

The SEC said that 33 of the 34 entities charged agreed to settle the matter and collectively pay $2.6 million. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)