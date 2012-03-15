Chicago consultant charged with insider trading on Carlyle

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government announced civil and criminal charges against a Chicago-based consultant on Thursday for allegedly trading on confidential information about private-equity firm Carlyle Group’s planned acquisition of vitamin company NBTY Inc.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Sherif Mityas has agreed to settle the civil insider-trading charges and pay a $78,000 fine for allegedly purchasing NBTY stock and tipping off a relative ahead of Carlyle’s acquisition. He and the relative later made a $38,000 profit, the SEC said.

Mityas also pleaded guilty to parallel criminal charges that were filed against him by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.