Case to Watch: Major insider trading ruling gets tested in SEC case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two former Wells Fargo & Co employees are set to test the scope of a major federal appellate ruling that limited the ability of authorities to pursue insider trading cases.

Lawyers for former Wells Fargo analyst Gregory Bolan and trader Joseph Ruggieri are expected on Wednesday to urge an administrative judge for the Securities and Exchange Commission to dismiss charges against their clients in light of the decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ESfGvb