Dubai men lose bid to toss insider trading case after appellate ruling

(Reuters) - Two Dubai residents have lost their bid to get a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against them dismissed after a recent appellate ruling narrowed the scope of insider trading laws.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in the Southern District of New York on Monday said the December appellate decision did not require him to dismiss civil charges against Dhia Jafar and Omar Nabulsi over trades made ahead of deal news involving two biotechnology companies including Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

