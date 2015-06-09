FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai men lose bid to toss insider trading case after appellate ruling
June 9, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai men lose bid to toss insider trading case after appellate ruling

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two Dubai residents have lost their bid to get a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against them dismissed after a recent appellate ruling narrowed the scope of insider trading laws.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in the Southern District of New York on Monday said the December appellate decision did not require him to dismiss civil charges against Dhia Jafar and Omar Nabulsi over trades made ahead of deal news involving two biotechnology companies including Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FPkn4w

