SEC chair says new insider trading rules merit 'close consideration'
June 18, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

SEC chair says new insider trading rules merit 'close consideration'

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The possibility of new insider trading regulations “merits close consideration,” according to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, following a landmark appellate ruling in December that limits authorities’ abilities to pursue such cases.

In a June 2 letter to Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota that was provided to Reuters this week, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said it would be best to wait and see how courts treat the decision, U.S. v. Newman, in order to evaluate what type of rules, if any, are appropriate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K16ohM

