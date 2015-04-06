FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors lose bid to stay Boston developer's civil insider trading case
April 6, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Prosecutors lose bid to stay Boston developer's civil insider trading case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors pursuing insider trading charges against a Boston-area real estate developer lost a bid to put discovery in a related Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit on hold, a request a U.S. judge criticized as tactical.

While U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled on Wednesday that Robert Bray, the developer, would not need to give a deposition ahead of his October criminal trial, she rejected prosecutors’ request to otherwise stay discovery in the SEC’s case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gh7ypa

