FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Passing notes at Grand Central: SEC settles insider trading case
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Passing notes at Grand Central: SEC settles insider trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission announced a settlement on Monday in an insider trading scheme involving notes on napkins and post-its passed at Grand Central Terminal in New York.

The SEC said the settlement was reached with Frank Tamayo of Brooklyn, who the SEC said received tips from a law firm clerk and relayed them to a stockbroker at the train station on napkins or notes, which he then chewed up or ate.

Tamayo cooperated in the SEC investigation and will not face a monetary penalty, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.