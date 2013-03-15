FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAC affiliate in $600 mln insider trading settlement with SEC
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

SAC affiliate in $600 mln insider trading settlement with SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - An affiliate of SAC Capital Advisors LP agreed to pay more than $600 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it participated in an insider trading scheme, the largest settlement of its kind.

The affiliate, CR Intrinsic Investors, had been charged with insider trading in November, when the SEC said one of its portfolio managers, Mathew Martoma, illegally obtained confidential details about a clinical trial for an Alzheimer’s drug.

The SEC also said another hedge fund firm with ties to SAC, Sigma Capital Management, agreed to pay nearly $14 million to settle a separate insider trading case.

Neither firm admitted or denied wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlements, which were announced on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.