5 months ago
SEC charges two Israeli residents with Mobileye insider trading
March 23, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 5 months ago

SEC charges two Israeli residents with Mobileye insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.

The SEC said on Thursday that Ariel Darvasi and Amir Waldman made more than $4.9 million of profit by trading in Mobileye stock and options ahead of the March 13 merger announcement.

Both defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders through the scientific academic community at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where Darvasi is a genetics professor, the SEC said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

