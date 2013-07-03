FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC alleges insider trading in Onyx ahead of Amgen news
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

SEC alleges insider trading in Onyx ahead of Amgen news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider trading lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of making enormous profits by trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker publicly rejected a takeover bid by Amgen Inc and put itself up for sale.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the SEC said the trades generated more than $4.8 million of profit, including a collective return of more than 14,200 percent on options bought between June 26 and 28.

The SEC said it believes that the defendants are in, or trading through accounts in, the Canary Islands and Beirut.

On Sunday, Onyx rejected a roughly $10 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Amgen but said it would consider selling itself. Its shares soared more than 51 percent on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.