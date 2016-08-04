FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC charges cardiologist with insider trading on drug trials
August 4, 2016

U.S. SEC charges cardiologist with insider trading on drug trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a cardiologist with insider trading on confidential developments as he worked on a clinical drug trial.

The SEC alleged that Dr. Edward Kosinski of Weston, Connecticut, traded in advance of two negative news announcements by Regado Biosciences, which was pursuing a drug called REG-1 to regulate clotting in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty, the agency said in a statement.

In a parallel case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut on Thursday announced criminal charges against Kosinski, the statement said.

Regado later merged with Tobira Therapeutics Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
