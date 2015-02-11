Judge signals may toss ex-Wells Fargo employees' insider trading case

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An administrative judge signaled on Wednesday that he may dismiss U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges against two former Wells Fargo & Co employees following a appellate court ruling limiting the reach of insider trading laws.

At a hearing in New York, SEC Administrative Law Judge Jason Patil said he believed the December appellate ruling applied to the civil case of former Wells Fargo analyst Gregory Bolan and trader Joseph Ruggieri.

Citing the ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, Patil ordered the SEC to provide evidence by Friday showing Bolan received something in exchange for tipping Ruggieri.

“That means a personal benefit is going to have to be established by the division,” he said. “And if they can’t even offer or proffer one and show there’s a dispute, then I may rule against you all together.”

The case is the latest to feel the impact of the 2nd Circuit’s ruling, which has been seized by several defendants facing insider trading charges.

The 2nd Circuit, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, ruled that prosecutors must prove a trader knew that the source of a tip received a benefit in exchange for the information.

The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying it must be of “some consequence.” The 2nd Circuit said it cannot be just friendship but must be a “meaningfully close relationship” suggesting a quid pro quo.

The SEC brought charges in September, alleging that Bolan tipped Ruggieri about the upcoming upgrades and downgrades in ratings of various companies. The tips allowed Ruggieri to make more than $117,000 in profits for Wells Fargo, the SEC said.

The SEC said Bolan also tipped another close friend about the ratings changes, enabling the friend to reap $10,000. The friend has since died.

At the hearing, defense lawyers argued the SEC’s alleged benefits to Bolan - friendship and positive job feedback from Ruggieri - were insufficient.

“You have to show that it was a relationship that was objectively valuable coming back,” said Samuel Lieberman, Bolan’s lawyer.

The SEC had argued the ruling did not apply since Bolan allegedly misappropriated information from Wells Fargo in violation of his employer’s policies.

But Patil said the SEC needed to establish a pecuniary gain going to Bolan or a “sufficiently close friendship.”

The case is In the Matter of Bolan and Ruggieri, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Administrative Proceeding No. 3-16178.