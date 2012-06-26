FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges research firm owner with insider trading
June 26, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

SEC charges research firm owner with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators charged the owner of a California-based equity research firm on Tuesday with insider trading, marking the latest case involving an ongoing probe into so-called “expert networks.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Tai Nguyen, the owner of Insight Research, traded in stocks of Abaxis Inc based on inside information he received from a close relative employed there.

U.S. law enforcement authorities arrested Nguyen earlier on Tuesday in a related criminal matter.

