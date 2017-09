May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it has charged a Pakistani man who illegally traded in Integrated Device Technology Inc stock options in connection with a bogus takeover bid for the chipmaker last month.

The regulator also said it has won a court order freezing the roughly $425,000 of profit that it said the defendant, Nauman Aly, made on his trades. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)