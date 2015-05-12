SEC charges ITT Educational, CEO, CFO with fraud; shares plunge

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged ITT Educational Services Inc and two top executives with fraud for concealing from investors potentially huge losses in two student loan programs that the for-profit college operator had guaranteed.

News of the lawsuit caused ITT shares to plunge 43.5 percent, closing down $1.75 at $2.27. The shares traded above $45 as recently as January 2014.

In a complaint filed in the federal court in Indianapolis, the SEC accused ITT, Chief Executive Kevin Modany and CFO Daniel Fitzpatrick of hiding how ITT expected to owe hundreds of millions of dollars because its underlying loans had performed “abysmally,” with “extremely high” default rates.

The regulator said ITT went so far as to make payments on behalf of struggling borrowers to cover up losses from its off-balance-sheet loan programs, which were created in 2009 and 2010 after other financing sources dried up.

It also said the defendants routinely misled ITT’s auditor, and ultimately had to restate its financials.

ITT’s “outright misstatements” were meant to camouflage a “systematic fraud that concealed the true state of ITT’s financial affairs, and that involved executives at the top of the company,” SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said in a conference call.

Carmel, Indiana-based ITT said it recently had about 54,000 students and 144 campuses. It operates as ITT Technical Institute and Daniel Webster College.

Modany, 48, previously announced plans to leave his job this month, while Fitzpatrick, 55, was expected to retire in October.

ITT said it “vehemently disagrees” with the SEC’s decision to sue, which it said “endangers all of our students,” and that it acted in good faith in its accounting and disclosures.

Rick Firestone, a lawyer for Fitzpatrick, said: “We do not believe he did anything wrong, and we look forward to our day in court.” Modany’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

The for-profit education sector has struggled with falling enrollment, poor job placement records and regulatory scrutiny.

ITT is defending against a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit accusing it of predatory lending by pushing students into high-cost private loans that were likely to default.

Meanwhile, for-profit rival Corinthian Colleges Inc this month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after shutting its own schools.

The SEC lawsuit seeks to recoup illegal gains, impose civil fines, impose office and director bans against Modany and Fitzpatrick, and force them to repay bonuses and other incentive awards to ITT.

The case is SEC v. ITT Educational Services Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana, No. 15-00758.