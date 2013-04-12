FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Former Arthur Levitt adviser eyed for possible US SEC post -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White is eyeing a former adviser to ex-SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt as a potential contender for a key post in the division that oversees financial markets, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Joseph Lombard, a market structure expert at law firm Murphy & McGonigle, is considered to be a leading candidate for a position in the agency’s Trading and Markets Division, three of those people said.

A second name being floated for a possible job in the division is Chris Concannon, a former executive with Nasdaq OMX Group Inc who now works for high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial LLC, according to three sources, who spoke anonymously because the discussions are non-public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
