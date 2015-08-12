FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York judge hands SEC setback over enforcement cases
August 12, 2015

New York judge hands SEC setback over enforcement cases

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stop pursuing an in-house enforcement action against a former Standard & Poor’s executive, over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for commercial mortgage-backed securities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction halting the SEC’s administrative proceedings against Barbara Duka, the former S&P official.

S&P is a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

