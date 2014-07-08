FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC settles with California school district over bond disclosures
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

SEC settles with California school district over bond disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - A California school district has agreed to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled investors by omitting required disclosures when it conducted a $6.8 million bond offering in November 2010.

The SEC said on Tuesday its settlement with the Kings Canyon Joint Unified School District is the first under an initiative by the federal regulator to address materially inaccurate statements in municipal bond offering documents.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Kings Canyon agreed to adopt written policies for its disclosure obligations, cooperate with any future SEC enforcement probes and disclose terms of its settlement in future bond offering materials. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.