FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPMG to pay $8.2 mln to settle SEC charges over auditor independence
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

KPMG to pay $8.2 mln to settle SEC charges over auditor independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Accounting firm KPMG will pay $8.2 million to settle civil charges that it violated independence rules by providing certain non-auditing services to companies whose books it audited, U.S. regulators said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also simultaneously released an investigative report that warns accounting firms to abide by strict auditor independence rules.

The independence rules prohibit firms from providing certain types of non-auditing services to clients they audit, in an effort to allow auditors to remain objective watchdogs for investors.

KPMG is settling the matter without admitting or denying the charges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.