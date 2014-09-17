FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC imposes record $16 mln penalty on Latour high frequency firm
September 17, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

SEC imposes record $16 mln penalty on Latour high frequency firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The high frequency trading firm Latour Trading LLC agreed to pay a record $16 million penalty to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case accusing it of violating a rule that requires broker-dealers to maintain minimum levels of net liquid assets or net capital.

The SEC on Wednesday said the penalty against New York-based Latour is 40 times larger than the previous high of $400,000, imposed in a separate case a decade ago, for violations of the net capital rule.

Nicolas Niquet, Latour’s chief operating officer when the violations began, agreed to pay a $150,000 penalty to settle related SEC charges, the regulator said.

The defendants did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings in agreeing to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

