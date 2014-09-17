UPDATE 2-SEC imposes record $16 mln penalty on Latour high frequency firm

(Adds comments from Latour and professor, details from conference call and SEC order, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - High frequency trading firm Latour Trading LLC agreed to pay a record $16 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it consistently held too little capital to support its trading activity.

The SEC on Wednesday said the civil penalty against New York-based Latour is 40 times larger than the previous high of $400,000, imposed in 2004, for violating a rule requiring broker-dealers to maintain minimum levels of net capital.

According to the SEC, Latour failed on 19 of 24 reporting dates in 2010 and 2011 to maintain necessary capital, with shortfalls of $2 million to $27.9 million.

It said Latour failed to take required “haircuts” on its holdings, which create liquidity buffers that protect broker-dealers, creditors and others when markets deteriorate.

“The seriousness of the violations here is reflected in the amount of the penalty,” Andrew Ceresney, chief of the SEC enforcement division, said on a conference call with reporters.

Latour is a unit of Tower Research Capital LLC, which was founded in 1998 by former Credit Suisse bond trader Mark Gorton.

High frequency trading firms account for more than half of all U.S. stock market trades.

The SEC said Latour’s share was as high as 9 percent in the 2010-2011 period, more than that of many big Wall Street banks.

It also said employees stood to benefit from capital shortfalls because Latour’s bonus structure was tied in part to the amount of capital being used.

Nicolas Niquet, a former Latour chief operating officer who designed code used to calculate haircuts, agreed to pay a $150,000 penalty to settle related SEC charges. Niquet left the firm in August 2010, the SEC added.

The defendants did not admit or deny wrongdoing.

In a statement, Latour said it is pleased to settle and has “fully remediated” problems identified by the SEC. Harry Weiss, a lawyer for Latour and Niquet, declined to comment.

“The SEC is trying to prevent individual components from triggering a failure that could cascade through the market,” said Benjamin Van Vliet, a finance professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s business school.

“Fines are getting bigger as the SEC tries to signal that we all have greater obligations of safety in an increasingly integrated and automated world,” he added.

High frequency trading firms have come under increased scrutiny this year, after Michael Lewis argued in his best-seller “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt” that they rig the stock market by trading at speeds unavailable to others.

Latour is among 10 broker-dealers about which the SEC sought information for a probe into the firms’ trading strategies, an internal SEC document showed in July.

Ceresney said he did not believe Latour’s status as a high frequency trading firm factored into Wednesday’s penalty.

Harrison Securities Inc of Port Washington, New York was the subject of the $400,000 penalty in 2004.