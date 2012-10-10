FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business groups sue SEC over Dodd-Frank anti-bribery rule
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

Business groups sue SEC over Dodd-Frank anti-bribery rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Four business groups on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new rule requiring oil, mining and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.

In the latest legal challenge to a rule required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the groups allege the SEC failed to follow proper rule-making procedures and that the rule infringes on First Amendment rights.

The suit was filed by the Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, and two other groups.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.